Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Holdings Trimmed by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,494 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in Weatherford International by 449.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,226,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,895,000 after buying an additional 1,821,266 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,430,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Weatherford International by 317.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,930 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Weatherford International by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,232,000 after purchasing an additional 941,426 shares during the period. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Weatherford International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weatherford International news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total transaction of $1,078,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,406.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Weatherford International news, CEO Girish Saligram sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $6,214,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,213,915.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total transaction of $1,078,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,406.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,526 shares of company stock worth $15,163,618 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weatherford International Price Performance

Shares of WFRD stock opened at $105.73 on Monday. Weatherford International plc has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $108.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.82 and its 200-day moving average is $92.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WFRD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet lowered Weatherford International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Weatherford International in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weatherford International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

