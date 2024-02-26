Weil Company Inc. Has $416,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Weil Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $1,847,773.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,155,454 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,283,506. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $174.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.13 and its 200-day moving average is $144.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $175.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

