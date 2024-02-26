Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Stock Position Decreased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 54.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,654 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,518,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,541,000 after buying an additional 54,392 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,691,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,786,000 after buying an additional 59,906 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,799,000 after buying an additional 79,912 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,455,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,703,000 after buying an additional 750,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of WERN stock opened at $40.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average of $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WERN. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WERN

About Werner Enterprises

(Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.