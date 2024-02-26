Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Stock Holdings Increased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $871,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $24,604,000. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WDS opened at $19.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.86. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

