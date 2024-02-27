10,760 Shares in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,760 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 0.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 8.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 4.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BL stock opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.26 and a fifty-two week high of $72.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -568.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on BlackLine from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $255,192.24. Following the sale, the executive now owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $45,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,487.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,322 shares of company stock worth $390,627. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

