11,031 Shares in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JRVR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 163.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,380,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,155,000 after acquiring an additional 857,178 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in James River Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,126,000 after acquiring an additional 275,981 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,583,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,924,000 after purchasing an additional 274,337 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1,833.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 257,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 213.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 232,997 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Stock Down 3.2 %

JRVR stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $395.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.18.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JRVR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded James River Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays downgraded James River Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on James River Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

James River Group Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

