12,837 Shares in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MasterBrand by 18.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,486,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MasterBrand by 17.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,914,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,155,000 after acquiring an additional 716,619 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth $34,073,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MasterBrand by 44.9% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,381,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,269 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MasterBrand by 42.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,530,000 after acquiring an additional 756,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

Shares of MBC stock opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.45. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $15.69.

MasterBrand Profile

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

