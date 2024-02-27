13,232 Shares in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 165.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NeoGenomics by 404.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 9.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEO stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a current ratio of 6.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22.

In related news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $38,701.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on NEO shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

