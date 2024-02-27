14,063 Shares in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $137,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 66,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $980,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $887,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on VYGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Up 5.6 %

VYGR stock opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Voyager Therapeutics Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

