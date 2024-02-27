18,831 Shares in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in International Seaways by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,180,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in International Seaways by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 136,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,511,000 after purchasing an additional 64,562 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.20.

INSW stock opened at $52.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.89. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $54.87.

In other news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,468. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $213,010. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

