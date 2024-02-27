249,570 Shares in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 249,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core & Main in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Core & Main during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $6,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,316.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Core & Main news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $6,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,316.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 18,500 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $666,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,618,271 shares of company stock valued at $2,555,066,918. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Core & Main Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CNM stock opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. Core & Main, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.73.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

