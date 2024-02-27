3,467 Shares in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 15.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,661 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $46.17.

URBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

