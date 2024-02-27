4,595 Shares in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,595 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chemours by 5,257.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Chemours by 39.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Chemours by 117.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

CC opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.37 and its 200 day moving average is $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 2.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Chemours’s payout ratio is -48.31%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

