5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as C$4.48 and last traded at C$4.43, with a volume of 108386 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.43.

Specifically, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.20 per share, with a total value of C$32,000.00. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

5N Plus Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$3.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$382.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.60.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

