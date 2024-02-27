Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 185.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,255 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 687.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the second quarter worth $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 72.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 46.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of REZI stock opened at $21.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $22.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 2.09.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

