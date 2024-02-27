Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 6,932.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,516 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Essent Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,471,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,576,000 after acquiring an additional 35,484 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Essent Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Essent Group by 5.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 225,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Essent Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Essent Group by 112.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 37,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ESNT. Barclays began coverage on Essent Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Essent Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $56.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 62.75%. The business had revenue of $297.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.23%.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,969 shares in the company, valued at $13,638,295. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

