Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 632,164 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,864 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 386.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Brightcove during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Brightcove by 451.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,657 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $84.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.72. Brightcove Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $5.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BCOV shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Brightcove from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Brightcove Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

