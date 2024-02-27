Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,661 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 77.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,914,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,902,000 after acquiring an additional 838,265 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 650,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,745,000 after purchasing an additional 310,419 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 235.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 206,165 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,037,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,541,000 after acquiring an additional 134,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE SHG opened at $31.15 on Tuesday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.26.

Shinhan Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.3953 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.06%.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

