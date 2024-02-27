Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 12,396 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,396 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 3.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mercantile Bank in the third quarter valued at $703,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 18.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mercantile Bank by 39.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBWM opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average of $35.61. Mercantile Bank Co. has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $42.82. The company has a market cap of $588.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $56.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.51%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

