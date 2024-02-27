Aecon Group (ARE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$13.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$8.42 and a one year high of C$14.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$863.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti sold 10,049 shares of Aecon Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.07, for a total transaction of C$121,282.39. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.23.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

