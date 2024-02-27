Aigen Investment Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 24,689 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Sabre were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 10,280.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 636,381 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after acquiring an additional 610,610 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sabre alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SABR. StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sabre in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

Sabre Trading Down 2.2 %

SABR stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.19. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $5.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sabre news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $221,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,567,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 100,714 shares of company stock worth $424,684 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Profile

(Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.