Aigen Investment Management LP Has $93,000 Stock Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,873,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,907,000 after buying an additional 934,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,375,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,549,000 after buying an additional 404,776 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,167,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Paramount Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,536,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after buying an additional 137,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Paramount Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,932,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PGRE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Paramount Group Price Performance

PGRE opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. Paramount Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $5.92.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.67%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

