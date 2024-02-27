Aigen Investment Management LP Lowers Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 58,119 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphatec by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Alphatec by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alphatec by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $56,845,000 after purchasing an additional 34,257 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphatec by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,431,921 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 77,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.67. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.63.

ATEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alphatec from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Alphatec in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

In related news, COO Scott Lish sold 11,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $183,512.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 538,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,256,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphatec news, EVP David Sponsel sold 17,820 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $273,358.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 654,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,042,499.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Lish sold 11,963 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $183,512.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 538,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,256,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,283 shares of company stock valued at $572,271. Corporate insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

