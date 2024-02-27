Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $109,000 Investment in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,302 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 227.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter worth $30,000. Natixis bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.24 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.11.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.35%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

About Itaú Unibanco

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

