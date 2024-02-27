Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $169,000 Investment in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,490 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 85.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kenneth Halverson acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $25,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,150. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.04. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $23.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.43.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $44.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 4.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Richardson Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Richardson Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Richardson Electronics Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

