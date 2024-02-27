Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 332.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,250,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651,430 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,223,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,958,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after buying an additional 457,456 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 2,132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 467,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 446,734 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 55,261 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BTG shares. CIBC downgraded B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.20 to $3.60 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.57.

B2Gold Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.31 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.05.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $511.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. B2Gold’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 600.30%.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

