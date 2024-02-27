Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 58,895 Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $25,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 98.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 156.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Olaplex by 6,000.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex Price Performance

NASDAQ:OLPX opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 10.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLPX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $3.65 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olaplex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Olaplex

About Olaplex

(Free Report)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.