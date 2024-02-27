Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF) Shares Down 6.2%

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKKVF – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Akastor ASA Stock Down 6.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95.

Akastor ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akastor ASA operates as an oilfield services investment company in Norway, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Australia, and internationally. The company offers vessel-based subsea well construction and intervention services to the oil and gas industry. It also provides well design and drilling project management services; reservoir and field management services; and rig procurement, tailored training, software, and technical manpower services, as well as well and reservoir consultancy services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akastor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akastor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.