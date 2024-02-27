Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Stock Price Up 36.9%

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Free Report) rose 36.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 1,415,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 318% from the average daily volume of 339,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 3.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akerna by 178.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,966 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akerna in the second quarter worth $193,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Akerna by 342.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,023,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 792,521 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Akerna by 111.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 580,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 306,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Akerna by 133.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 175,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in the United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a retail analytics platform.

