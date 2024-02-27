Akumin (TSE:AKU) Trading 3.9% Higher

Akumin Inc. (TSE:AKU – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53. Approximately 12,903 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 7,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266,886.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.34.

Akumin (TSE:AKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported C($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$242.33 million during the quarter. Akumin had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 483.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Akumin Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic and interventional radiology procedures through owned and/or operated imaging locations.

