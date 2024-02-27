Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) versus Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD) Head-To-Head Survey

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) and Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDSD – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Alkami Technology has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of -4.77, indicating that its stock price is 577% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Alkami Technology and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkami Technology -22.13% -18.55% -12.58% Data443 Risk Mitigation -186.45% N/A -259.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

52.7% of Alkami Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.0% of Alkami Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alkami Technology and Data443 Risk Mitigation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkami Technology $204.27 million 12.03 -$58.60 million ($0.58) -44.45 Data443 Risk Mitigation $2.63 million 0.14 -$9.71 million N/A N/A

Data443 Risk Mitigation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alkami Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Alkami Technology and Data443 Risk Mitigation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkami Technology 0 3 8 0 2.73 Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alkami Technology currently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.97%. Given Alkami Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Alkami Technology is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Summary

Alkami Technology beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alkami Technology

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc. offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture. It serves community, regional, and super-regional credit unions and banks. Alkami Technology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

(Get Free Report)

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs enhanced data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management and archiving solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the managing, protecting, and distributing digital content to the desktop and mobile devices. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across various platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Blockchain Protection Manager, which protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP, a product for enhancing the user experience for content management platform; Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, personally identifiable information, personal information, payment card industry information, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations comply with European, California, and Brazilian privacy rules and regulations. It serves financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2017. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.