Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Acadian Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,416,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,366 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.4% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $577,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,350 shares of company stock worth $29,602,709 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $137.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.32 and a 1-year high of $153.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

