Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,403,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,311 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.3% of UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $183,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 200,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,258,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in Alphabet by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 38,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Alphabet by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 3,872,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $506,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $137.57 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.32 and a 52 week high of $153.78. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.74.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOGL. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upped their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.65.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total transaction of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,375.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,350 shares of company stock worth $29,602,709. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

