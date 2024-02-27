Altimmune Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 20,761 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 94% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,724 call options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ALT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.
View Our Latest Analysis on Altimmune
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimmune
Altimmune Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.01. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51.
About Altimmune
Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Altimmune
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.