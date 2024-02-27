Altimmune Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 20,761 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 94% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,724 call options.

ALT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Altimmune by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Altimmune by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,571,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,185,000 after acquiring an additional 227,677 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Altimmune by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,458,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,210,000 after acquiring an additional 190,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altimmune by 2,407.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,403,000 after buying an additional 3,263,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,059,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,269,000 after purchasing an additional 462,160 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.01. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

