ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.07.
ALXO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ALXO
Insider Activity at ALX Oncology
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth about $66,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 16.6% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 50,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 2.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 146,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.
ALX Oncology Trading Up 3.8 %
ALX Oncology stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.
ALX Oncology Company Profile
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ALX Oncology
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.