Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,085,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,568 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $7,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 117.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ruggaard & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ambev in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1443 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.89%.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

