América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.50 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.16 to $22.22 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.57.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $19.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.98. América Móvil has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $60.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,598,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,158,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627,860 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in América Móvil by 17.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,592,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $495,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,228 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in América Móvil by 2.8% in the third quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 15,541,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $269,184,000 after acquiring an additional 424,035 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in América Móvil by 9.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,441,133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $198,159,000 after acquiring an additional 952,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in América Móvil by 83,299.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

