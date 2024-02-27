Amplify Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Amplify Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.23 and last traded at $19.31. Approximately 11,277 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 26,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.36.

Amplify Travel Tech ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85.

Get Amplify Travel Tech ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Travel Tech ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWAY. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Amplify Travel Tech ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Amplify Travel Tech ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amplify Travel Tech ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Travel Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Amplify Travel Tech ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period.

Amplify Travel Tech ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (AWAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Travel Technology index. The fund tracks an index of global travel technology companies that are fundamentally screened and are weighted based on market cap and liquidity. AWAY was launched on Feb 12, 2020 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Travel Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Travel Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.