Analyzing Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL) & i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) and Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares i3 Verticals and Swvl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets i3 Verticals 0.14% 9.28% 3.40% Swvl N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for i3 Verticals and Swvl, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score i3 Verticals 0 2 4 1 2.86 Swvl 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

i3 Verticals presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.40%. Given i3 Verticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe i3 Verticals is more favorable than Swvl.

This table compares i3 Verticals and Swvl’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio i3 Verticals $370.24 million 1.97 -$810,000.00 ($0.07) -312.57 Swvl $51.49 million 0.66 -$116.50 million N/A N/A

i3 Verticals has higher revenue and earnings than Swvl.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.2% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Swvl shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.0% of i3 Verticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Swvl shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

i3 Verticals has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swvl has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

i3 Verticals beats Swvl on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc. provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities. It also provides software platforms, such as electronic healthcare records and revenue cycle management solutions; insurance adjudication, patient engagement platforms, billing, scheduling, and integrated payments solutions; and workflow software and associated professional services to medical insurance payers. In addition, the company engages in software licenses and subscriptions, transaction-based fees, ongoing software maintenance and support, and other software-related solutions; and payment processing and gateway fees, as well as other related fixed transaction or service fees. Further, it sells equipment, and offers non-software related professional services. The company offers its solutions to clients through direct sales force; distribution partners comprising independent software vendors, independent sales organizations, and value-added resellers. i3 Verticals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Swvl

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers. Swvl Holdings Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

