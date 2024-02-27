Andlauer Healthcare Group (AND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.49 per share for the quarter.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Stock Up 0.2 %

AND opened at C$40.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$40.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.09. The company has a market cap of C$795.98 million, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.68. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of C$36.76 and a 12 month high of C$53.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Andlauer Healthcare Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on AND shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.50 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$56.00 to C$51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$48.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Andlauer Healthcare Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.76, for a total value of C$564,621.82. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,400 shares of company stock worth $1,692,608. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.