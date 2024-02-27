Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APTO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of APTO opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.33. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annandale Capital LLC grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 40.0% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 74,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 21,334 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 33,952 shares during the period. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

