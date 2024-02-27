Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Trading Down 4.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.8% during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $3.70. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Ardagh Metal Packaging traded as low as $3.34 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 667,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 997,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMBP. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays downgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBP. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 0.7% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 435,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.5% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 96,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 66.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 29.7% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.53.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Ardagh Metal Packaging had a positive return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -333.33%.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

