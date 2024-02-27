Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock Price Up 6% on Analyst Upgrade

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6% on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $15.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ardelyx traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.20. 678,009 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,622,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ardelyx

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

In other Ardelyx news, insider Robert Blanks sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $43,898.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 368,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,221,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Ardelyx news, insider Robert Blanks sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $43,898.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 368,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,221,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 22,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $200,523.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,319,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,549,571.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 399,566 shares of company stock valued at $2,559,771 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 81.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 246,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 71,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,127,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 139,484 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 39.4% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 768,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 217,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.26 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 53.08%. Ardelyx’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.