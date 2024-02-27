Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF – Get Free Report) fell 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 373 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Assura Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.56.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

