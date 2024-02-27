Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.65.

Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of CIB opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Bancolombia has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $34.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.8835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is currently 53.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,011,000 after acquiring an additional 446,778 shares during the last quarter.

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

