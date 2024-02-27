Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €28.33 ($30.79) and last traded at €28.82 ($31.32). 3,323,501 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €28.91 ($31.42).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.37.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

