BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Stock Price Down 9.3%

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $480.56 and last traded at $480.56. Approximately 4 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $530.00.

BELIMO Trading Down 9.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $529.90 and a 200-day moving average of $498.16.

About BELIMO

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Europe, the Middle East, Africa the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer and variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

