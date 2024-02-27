Berenberg Bank Raises Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target to GBX 1,050

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($12.68) to GBX 1,050 ($13.32) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.95) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Standard Chartered to a market perform rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.02) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Standard Chartered to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 879 ($11.15) to GBX 868 ($11.01) in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 919.71 ($11.67).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,137.25%.
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.
