Berenberg Bank Raises Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target to GBX 1,050

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($12.68) to GBX 1,050 ($13.32) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($13.95) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Standard Chartered to a market perform rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.02) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Standard Chartered to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 879 ($11.15) to GBX 868 ($11.01) in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 919.71 ($11.67).

Standard Chartered Price Performance

Standard Chartered Increases Dividend

Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 636.40 ($8.07) on Friday. Standard Chartered has a one year low of GBX 571 ($7.24) and a one year high of GBX 799.40 ($10.14). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 615.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 667.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 1,247.84, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,137.25%.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Featured Articles

