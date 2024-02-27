Bird Construction (BDT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.39 per share for the quarter.
Bird Construction Stock Performance
Shares of BDT opened at C$16.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.51. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$8.01 and a 52 week high of C$17.03. The stock has a market cap of C$909.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20.
Bird Construction Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is currently 47.86%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Bird Construction
Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.
