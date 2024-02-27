Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.
BXSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.
BXSL stock opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.47. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $29.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
