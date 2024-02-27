Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

BXSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,040,000. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 272,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 13,905 shares in the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BXSL stock opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.47. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $29.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.91.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

